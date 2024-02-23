Nicole Brook Purchases 5,602 Shares of Whitehaven Coal Limited (ASX:WHC) Stock

Whitehaven Coal Limited (ASX:WHC – Get Free Report) insider Nicole Brook acquired 5,602 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$7.12 ($4.65) per share, for a total transaction of A$39,880.64 ($26,065.78).

Whitehaven Coal Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.47.

Whitehaven Coal Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st. Whitehaven Coal’s payout ratio is 24.42%.

Whitehaven Coal Company Profile

Whitehaven Coal Limited develops and operates coal mines in New South Wales and Queensland. It operates through three segments: Open Cut Operations, Underground Operations, and Coal Trading and Blending. The company produces metallurgical and thermal coal. It operates four mines, including three open cut and one underground located in the Gunnedah Coal Basin in New South Wales.

