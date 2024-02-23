Nicholas Yu Sells 5,123 Shares of Wag! Group Co. (NASDAQ:PET) Stock

Wag! Group Co. (NASDAQ:PET – Get Free Report) VP Nicholas Yu sold 5,123 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.13, for a total transaction of $10,911.99. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 350,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $746,799.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Wag! Group Stock Down 3.8 %

NASDAQ:PET opened at $2.02 on Friday. Wag! Group Co. has a 12-month low of $1.58 and a 12-month high of $2.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.55, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wag! Group

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PET. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Wag! Group by 300.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 488,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $952,000 after acquiring an additional 366,510 shares during the last quarter. StepStone Group LP acquired a new position in Wag! Group in the third quarter valued at $225,000. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its position in Wag! Group by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 140,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 70,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Wag! Group in the 1st quarter worth about $155,000. Finally, ATW Spac Management LLC purchased a new stake in Wag! Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $117,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.29% of the company’s stock.

About Wag! Group

Wag! Group Co develops and supports a proprietary marketplace technology platform available as a website and mobile app that enables independent pet caregivers to connect with pet parents. Its platform allows pet parents, who require specific pet care services, such as dog walking, pet sitting and boarding, advice from licensed pet experts, home visits, training, and pet insurance comparison tools.

