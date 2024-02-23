NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $71.85.

NEE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $74.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Seaport Res Ptn cut NextEra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com cut NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price target on NextEra Energy from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on NEE

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NextEra Energy

In related news, Director Nicole S. Arnaboldi acquired 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $59.59 per share, for a total transaction of $506,515.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $686,655.57. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 1.3% during the second quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 316,097 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $23,454,000 after purchasing an additional 3,921 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 1.0% during the second quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 122,920 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 1.7% during the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 383,932 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $21,995,000 after purchasing an additional 6,325 shares during the period. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new position in NextEra Energy during the second quarter worth about $120,000. Finally, Draper Asset Management LLC bought a new position in NextEra Energy during the second quarter worth about $267,000. Institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Trading Down 0.8 %

NextEra Energy stock opened at $56.67 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $59.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $116.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.52. NextEra Energy has a 12 month low of $47.15 and a 12 month high of $79.78.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $6.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.72 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 26.00%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NextEra Energy will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

NextEra Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th will be paid a $0.515 dividend. This is an increase from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 26th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.80%.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.