Neil P. Simpkins Buys 1,000,000 Shares of Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES) Stock

Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES – Get Free Report) Director Neil P. Simpkins purchased 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.20 per share, for a total transaction of $12,200,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,000,000 shares in the company, valued at $12,200,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Gates Industrial Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE GTES opened at $14.33 on Friday. Gates Industrial Corp PLC has a 12-month low of $10.68 and a 12-month high of $14.93. The company has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.86 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.22.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Gates Industrial by 104.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 36,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 18,797 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Gates Industrial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $797,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Gates Industrial by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 49,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 3,805 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Gates Industrial by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 156,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,100,000 after purchasing an additional 8,280 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gates Industrial by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,329,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,726,000 after acquiring an additional 1,519,041 shares during the period. 98.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GTES has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Gates Industrial from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp raised Gates Industrial from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet raised Gates Industrial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.21.

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

