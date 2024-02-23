Neighbourly Pharmacy Inc. (TSE:NBLY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Neighbourly Pharmacy Inc. (TSE:NBLY – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$20.93.

NBLY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Desjardins decreased their target price on shares of Neighbourly Pharmacy from C$20.00 to C$18.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Neighbourly Pharmacy from C$18.50 to C$20.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of Neighbourly Pharmacy from C$20.50 to C$18.50 and set a “tender” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 15th. TD Securities cut shares of Neighbourly Pharmacy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from C$28.00 to C$18.50 in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Cormark cut their price target on shares of Neighbourly Pharmacy from C$20.50 to C$18.50 in a report on Tuesday, December 19th.

In other news, Senior Officer Stephen Richard Losty sold 3,033 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$18.36, for a total transaction of C$55,685.88. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSE NBLY opened at C$18.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.29. Neighbourly Pharmacy has a 12 month low of C$12.05 and a 12 month high of C$25.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$17.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$16.96. The stock has a market cap of C$827.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.23 and a beta of 0.29.

Neighbourly Pharmacy Inc owns and operates a chain of retail pharmacies in Canada. The company sells prescription medication, confections and food, over the counter drugs, and health and beauty aids. It operates pharmacies under the various banners, such as IDA/Guardian, Pharmachoice, Pharmasave, Remedy's RX, and Drug Trading.

