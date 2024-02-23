Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Natural Alternatives International from a c rating to a d rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th.

Get Natural Alternatives International alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on NAII

Natural Alternatives International Stock Up 1.5 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

NAII opened at $6.14 on Tuesday. Natural Alternatives International has a fifty-two week low of $5.06 and a fifty-two week high of $9.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 4.06 and a quick ratio of 2.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.31. The company has a market capitalization of $37.39 million, a P/E ratio of -8.77 and a beta of 0.60.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Natural Alternatives International by 2.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 429,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,487,000 after acquiring an additional 10,456 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Natural Alternatives International by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 121,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,000 after acquiring an additional 1,728 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Natural Alternatives International by 117.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 27,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 15,062 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Natural Alternatives International by 32.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 4,192 shares during the period. Finally, EA Series Trust bought a new position in shares of Natural Alternatives International during the second quarter valued at $122,000. 33.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Natural Alternatives International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Natural Alternatives International, Inc engages in formulating, manufacturing, and marketing nutritional supplements in the United States, Europe, Australia, Asia, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Private-Label Contract Manufacturing, and Patent and Trademark Licensing. It offers private-label contract manufacturing services to companies that market and distribute vitamins, minerals, herbal, and other nutritional supplements, as well as other health care products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Natural Alternatives International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natural Alternatives International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.