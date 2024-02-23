N-able (NYSE:NABL) Price Target Raised to $17.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

N-able (NYSE:NABL – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential upside of 25.46% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on NABL. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.50 target price on shares of N-able in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of N-able from $15.00 to $14.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of N-able from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 14th.

Get N-able alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on NABL

N-able Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On N-able

N-able stock traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 167,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 416,725. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 2.56. N-able has a 1-year low of $11.44 and a 1-year high of $15.44. The company has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.10 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.02.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in N-able by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 35,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in N-able by 299.1% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 133,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,764,000 after acquiring an additional 99,807 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of N-able by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,697,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,239,000 after purchasing an additional 284,112 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in shares of N-able by 68.3% in the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 144,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,911,000 after purchasing an additional 58,523 shares during the period. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of N-able in the 4th quarter worth approximately $148,000. 97.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

N-able Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

N-able, Inc provides cloud-based software solutions for managed service providers. The company's solutions enable MSPs to support digital transformation and growth within small and medium-sized enterprises. Its software platform is designed to be an enterprise-grade solution that serves as an operating system for its MSP partners and scales as their businesses grow.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for N-able Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for N-able and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.