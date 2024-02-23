Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MWA shares. StockNews.com upgraded Mueller Water Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Mueller Water Products from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Mueller Water Products from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th.

Shares of NYSE:MWA opened at $15.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.33. Mueller Water Products has a 12 month low of $12.11 and a 12 month high of $16.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.59.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.04. Mueller Water Products had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 13.86%. The business had revenue of $256.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. Mueller Water Products’s revenue was down 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mueller Water Products will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mueller Water Products Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a $0.064 dividend. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. Mueller Water Products’s dividend payout ratio is 52.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mueller Water Products

In other Mueller Water Products news, SVP Todd P. Helms sold 37,000 shares of Mueller Water Products stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.15, for a total value of $560,550.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 41,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $623,892.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Lydia W. Thomas sold 5,961 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.95, for a total transaction of $83,155.95. Following the sale, the director now owns 128,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,787,525.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Todd P. Helms sold 37,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.15, for a total transaction of $560,550.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 41,181 shares in the company, valued at $623,892.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 74,805 shares of company stock valued at $1,114,644 in the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Mueller Water Products

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 24,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 2,231 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products by 330.7% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 244,307 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,518,000 after acquiring an additional 187,580 shares in the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd grew its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 178,885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,576,000 after acquiring an additional 5,755 shares in the last quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. boosted its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. now owns 3,226,841 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,467,000 after buying an additional 51,958 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,003,366 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $216,048,000 after buying an additional 147,482 shares during the period.

About Mueller Water Products

(Get Free Report

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water used by municipalities, and the residential and non-residential construction industries in the United States, Israel, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Water Flow Solutions and Water Management Solutions.

Featured Stories

