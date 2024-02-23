MTN Group (OTCMKTS:MTNOY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $4.51

MTN Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MTNOY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $4.51 and last traded at $4.52, with a volume of 18601 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $4.61.

MTN Group Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.79.

MTN Group Company Profile

MTN Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile telecommunications services in South Africa, Nigeria, East Africa, West and Central Africa, and the Middle East and North Africa. The company offers data, voice and SMS, digital and fintech, interconnect, and roaming services, as well as sells mobile devices.

Further Reading

