Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) Issues Earnings Results

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.11), Briefing.com reports. Mosaic had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 8.51%. The company had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.74 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of MOS traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $31.53. The stock had a trading volume of 2,236,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,218,152. The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Mosaic has a 52 week low of $29.25 and a 52 week high of $57.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.50.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This is a positive change from Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.92%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 93.9% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 669 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Mosaic during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. First Command Bank lifted its position in Mosaic by 60.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 866 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Mosaic during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its position in Mosaic by 3,186.4% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 723 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MOS. Mizuho downgraded shares of Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Mosaic from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Mosaic from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Barclays upgraded shares of Mosaic from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.88.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

