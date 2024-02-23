Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Bought by Certified Advisory Corp

Certified Advisory Corp lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 1,088.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,124 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,263 shares during the quarter. Certified Advisory Corp’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $1,535,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Mondelez International during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,538,000. First Foundation Advisors raised its stake in Mondelez International by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 16,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Hook Mill Capital Partners LP raised its stake in Mondelez International by 33.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hook Mill Capital Partners LP now owns 94,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,875,000 after acquiring an additional 23,734 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Mondelez International by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,241,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,184,667,000 after acquiring an additional 41,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SWS Partners raised its stake in Mondelez International by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. SWS Partners now owns 27,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,008,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. 76.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mondelez International Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MDLZ traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $74.47. 2,123,724 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,804,202. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.75 and a 1-year high of $78.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.42, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $73.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.74.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.06. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 13.77%. The business had revenue of $9.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.83%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Mondelez International from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Mondelez International from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Mondelez International from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Monday, November 27th. StockNews.com cut Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.37.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

