Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) Price Target Raised to $91.00

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $82.00 to $91.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 7.63% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Moderna from $93.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Moderna in a report on Friday, January 12th. Oppenheimer raised Moderna from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $142.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Moderna in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Moderna from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $125.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.49.

Moderna Price Performance

MRNA stock traded down $0.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $98.52. 617,316 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,542,244. The company has a market cap of $37.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.54 and a beta of 1.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $98.19 and its 200 day moving average is $94.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.35. Moderna has a 12-month low of $62.55 and a 12-month high of $163.24.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by $1.33. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. Moderna had a negative return on equity of 2.14% and a negative net margin of 38.00%. Moderna’s revenue for the quarter was down 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.61 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Moderna will post -5.34 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Moderna

In related news, President Stephen Hoge sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.90, for a total value of $1,558,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,516,063 shares in the company, valued at $157,518,945.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Arpa Garay sold 564 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.34, for a total value of $44,183.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,690 shares in the company, valued at $289,074.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.90, for a total value of $1,558,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 1,516,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $157,518,945.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 106,899 shares of company stock worth $10,732,838 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Moderna

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MRNA. RB Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Moderna by 7.5% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in Moderna by 8.0% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Moderna by 5.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 987,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,121,000 after buying an additional 47,755 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in Moderna by 12.4% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 15,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,689,000 after buying an additional 1,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Moderna by 41.4% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 58,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,019,000 after buying an additional 17,031 shares in the last quarter. 64.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Moderna Company Profile

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella-zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

