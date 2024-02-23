Mizuho Raises Ball (NYSE:BALL) Price Target to $63.00

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Free Report) had its target price increased by Mizuho to $63.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Mizuho currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Ball in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a sell rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Ball from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the company from $61.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America downgraded shares of Ball from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Ball from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Ball from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ball presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $60.27.

Ball Price Performance

Shares of BALL stock opened at $61.60 on Tuesday. Ball has a 52-week low of $42.81 and a 52-week high of $62.68. The stock has a market cap of $19.42 billion, a PE ratio of 27.50, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $57.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.73.

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. Ball had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 23.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Ball will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

Ball Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.71%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BALL. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Ball during the third quarter worth $533,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Ball during the third quarter worth $1,319,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Ball during the third quarter worth $2,863,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Ball during the third quarter worth $621,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Ball in the third quarter valued at $1,181,000. 84.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ball Company Profile

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods, and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging North and Central America, Beverage Packaging South America, Beverage Packaging Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging North and Central America segment includes multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

