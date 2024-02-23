Mind Medicine (MindMed) (MNMD) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Mind Medicine (MindMed) (NASDAQ:MNMD – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, February 28th. Analysts expect Mind Medicine (MindMed) to post earnings of ($0.48) per share for the quarter.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Stock Up 0.4 %

Mind Medicine (MindMed) stock opened at $4.79 on Friday. Mind Medicine has a 1-year low of $2.41 and a 1-year high of $5.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $192.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.58 and a beta of 2.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.58. The company has a current ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Mind Medicine (MindMed) news, CEO Robert Barrow sold 13,237 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.63, for a total value of $48,050.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 596,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,166,097.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,663 shares of company stock worth $93,157. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MNMD. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) by 1,063.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,075,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,249,000 after acquiring an additional 4,638,774 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Mind Medicine (MindMed) during the 2nd quarter valued at about $496,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Mind Medicine (MindMed) during the 2nd quarter valued at about $328,000. State Street Corp grew its position in Mind Medicine (MindMed) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,145,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,822,000 after purchasing an additional 416,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mind Medicine (MindMed) during the 4th quarter valued at about $619,000. 9.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mind Medicine (MindMed) has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.50.

About Mind Medicine (MindMed)

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel products to treat brain health disorders. The company's lead product candidates include MM-120, which is in phase 2 for the treatment of generalized anxiety disorder and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder; and MM-402, a R-enantiomer of 3,4-methylenedioxymethamphetamine for the treatment of core symptoms of autism spectrum disorder.

