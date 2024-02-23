Mind Medicine (MindMed) (MNMD) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Mind Medicine (MindMed) (NASDAQ:MNMD – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, February 28th. Analysts expect Mind Medicine (MindMed) to post earnings of ($0.48) per share for the quarter.
Mind Medicine (MindMed) Stock Up 0.4 %
Mind Medicine (MindMed) stock opened at $4.79 on Friday. Mind Medicine has a 1-year low of $2.41 and a 1-year high of $5.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $192.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.58 and a beta of 2.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.58. The company has a current ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Mind Medicine (MindMed) news, CEO Robert Barrow sold 13,237 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.63, for a total value of $48,050.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 596,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,166,097.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,663 shares of company stock worth $93,157. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mind Medicine (MindMed) has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.50.
About Mind Medicine (MindMed)
Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel products to treat brain health disorders. The company's lead product candidates include MM-120, which is in phase 2 for the treatment of generalized anxiety disorder and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder; and MM-402, a R-enantiomer of 3,4-methylenedioxymethamphetamine for the treatment of core symptoms of autism spectrum disorder.
