MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Shares Purchased by Personal CFO Solutions LLC

Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 193.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 523 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $663,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in MercadoLibre by 99.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,900,000 after purchasing an additional 26,679 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in MercadoLibre by 1.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 89,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,237,000 after buying an additional 1,277 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. increased its holdings in MercadoLibre by 584.1% in the third quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 1,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,021,000 after buying an additional 1,361 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in MercadoLibre by 6,564.6% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 665,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,508,000 after buying an additional 655,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 711.3% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 787 shares of the company’s stock worth $998,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.01% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on MELI shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,550.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,900.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,800.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com raised shares of MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of MercadoLibre from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,000.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,804.29.

MercadoLibre Stock Down 12.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MELI traded down $225.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1,592.84. 554,616 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 360,088. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $80.53 billion, a PE ratio of 81.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1,671.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,467.92. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,063.02 and a twelve month high of $1,825.00.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $3.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.66 by ($3.41). The business had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 44.56%. The business’s revenue was up 42.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.25 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 22.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MercadoLibre Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

