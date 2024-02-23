MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Position Increased by Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,222 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $4,085,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MELI. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 500.0% in the third quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 24 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Castleview Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 58.8% during the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 27 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. 80.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MELI shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,900.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America upgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,000.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 27th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,850.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,550.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,804.29.

NASDAQ MELI traded down $226.90 on Friday, hitting $1,591.08. 475,803 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 359,338. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1,671.71 and its 200 day moving average is $1,467.92. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,063.02 and a 52 week high of $1,825.00. The company has a market capitalization of $80.45 billion, a PE ratio of 81.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.52.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $3.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.66 by ($3.41). MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 44.56% and a net margin of 7.47%. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 42.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 22.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

