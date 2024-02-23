Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co Sells 339 Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co cut its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,856 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 339 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $872,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the first quarter valued at $37,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at BioMarin Pharmaceutical

In other news, Director Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.19, for a total value of $981,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 425,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,746,656.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP George Eric Davis sold 13,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.30, for a total value of $1,311,709.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,309,163. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.19, for a total transaction of $981,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 425,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,746,656.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 48,764 shares of company stock worth $4,557,709. 1.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BMRN traded up $1.46 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $91.43. 1,054,854 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,281,146. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $92.67 and a 200 day moving average of $89.91. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a one year low of $76.02 and a one year high of $103.58. The company has a market cap of $17.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.54.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.05. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 4.45%. The company had revenue of $646.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $639.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on BMRN. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $125.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $125.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $127.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BioMarin Pharmaceutical currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.16.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Profile

(Free Report)

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

