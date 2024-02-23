Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co Raises Stock Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co raised its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 56.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,159 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,230 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in FedEx were worth $1,632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in FedEx by 60.2% in the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 133 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 42.5% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

FedEx stock traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $244.69. The company had a trading volume of 213,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,109,125. The stock has a market cap of $61.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.47, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.20. FedEx Co. has a 1 year low of $190.83 and a 1 year high of $285.53. The business has a fifty day moving average of $247.89 and a 200 day moving average of $253.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 19th. The shipping service provider reported $3.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.14 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $22.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.36 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 4.87% and a return on equity of 16.47%. FedEx’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.18 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 17.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be issued a $1.26 dividend. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th. FedEx’s payout ratio is currently 29.86%.

In other news, EVP John W. Dietrich acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $252.02 per share, with a total value of $252,020.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 4,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,195,834.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Amy B. Lane purchased 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $253.22 per share, with a total value of $50,644.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,304 shares in the company, valued at $836,638.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP John W. Dietrich purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $252.02 per share, with a total value of $252,020.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 4,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,195,834.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.73% of the company’s stock.

FDX has been the topic of several research reports. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of FedEx from $330.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of FedEx from $282.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Melius raised shares of FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of FedEx from $322.00 to $305.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of FedEx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $289.93.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

