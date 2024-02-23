Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co Purchases 3,848 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co lifted its holdings in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 70.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,345 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,848 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in Progressive were worth $1,302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PGR. Giverny Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Progressive by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Giverny Capital Inc. now owns 501,431 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $69,849,000 after purchasing an additional 14,022 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Progressive by 3.9% in the third quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 1,263,862 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $176,056,000 after acquiring an additional 47,658 shares during the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd grew its position in shares of Progressive by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 155,427 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $21,651,000 after acquiring an additional 7,268 shares during the period. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Progressive by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 79,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,550,000 after purchasing an additional 4,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Progressive in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $301,000. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Progressive Price Performance

NYSE:PGR traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $191.40. The stock had a trading volume of 431,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,189,494. The Progressive Co. has a one year low of $111.41 and a one year high of $192.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $171.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $155.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.35.

Progressive Announces Dividend

Progressive ( NYSE:PGR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The insurance provider reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.53. Progressive had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 21.10%. The company had revenue of $16.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that The Progressive Co. will post 8.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, January 19th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 18th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.92%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on PGR. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Progressive from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Progressive in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $174.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of Progressive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Progressive from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Progressive from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $169.22.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Progressive news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 551 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.24, for a total value of $93,251.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,921 shares in the company, valued at $4,725,350.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 4,052 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.28, for a total transaction of $665,662.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,233,331.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 551 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.24, for a total value of $93,251.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,725,350.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 114,862 shares of company stock worth $18,747,693 in the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Progressive Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

