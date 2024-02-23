Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co Increases Stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co raised its position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 51.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,162 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,420 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $1,046,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of STZ. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new position in Constellation Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 1,175.0% during the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. First Financial Corp IN acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

STZ has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Argus lowered Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $309.00 to $301.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $295.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Constellation Brands in a report on Monday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $292.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Constellation Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $289.24.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Family Foundation Sands sold 354,616 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.26, for a total transaction of $88,746,200.16. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 54,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,629,409.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 16.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Constellation Brands Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE STZ traded up $1.88 on Friday, hitting $247.58. 141,117 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,153,678. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $210.15 and a twelve month high of $273.65. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $246.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $247.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 5th. The company reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.16. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 23.35%. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.83 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Constellation Brands Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 8th were issued a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 7th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 42.13%.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

Further Reading

