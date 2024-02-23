Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co Has $805,000 Holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co decreased its position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,439 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,850 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in Southern were worth $805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Southern in the fourth quarter worth $435,979,000. Capital International Investors bought a new position in Southern in the second quarter worth approximately $392,186,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Southern in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $369,131,000. Imprint Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Southern by 5,840.2% during the second quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 1,949,392 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $194,939,000 after acquiring an additional 1,916,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Southern by 5.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 38,906,760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,518,045,000 after purchasing an additional 1,838,857 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Southern alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SO shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Southern from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Citigroup started coverage on Southern in a report on Friday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Southern in a report on Wednesday. Scotiabank downgraded Southern from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Southern from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.46.

Southern Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SO traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $67.89. 711,438 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,667,053. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $69.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.50. The Southern Company has a 52 week low of $61.56 and a 52 week high of $75.80.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.05. Southern had a net margin of 15.79% and a return on equity of 11.40%. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. Southern’s revenue was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

Southern Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. Southern’s payout ratio is currently 77.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Southern news, insider David P. Poroch sold 10,099 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.96, for a total transaction of $706,526.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 28,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,007,222.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Southern news, insider David P. Poroch sold 10,099 shares of Southern stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.96, for a total transaction of $706,526.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 28,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,007,222.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.94, for a total transaction of $334,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 129,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,672,210.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,998 shares of company stock valued at $1,817,613. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Southern Profile

(Free Report)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.