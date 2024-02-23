Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co Has $686,000 Position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co raised its position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 106.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,720 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $686,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PRU. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in Prudential Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Prudential Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Union Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 54.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on PRU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $118.00 target price (down previously from $119.00) on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Prudential Financial from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Prudential Financial from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Prudential Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Prudential Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.60.

Insider Buying and Selling at Prudential Financial

In other Prudential Financial news, CFO Kenneth Tanji sold 23,124 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.14, for a total transaction of $2,431,257.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 47,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,957,876.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial Price Performance

NYSE:PRU traded up $0.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $109.07. 385,573 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,565,149. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.37 and a 12-month high of $110.12. The company has a market cap of $39.37 billion, a PE ratio of 16.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $104.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.21.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $13.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.99 billion. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.42 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prudential Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. This is a boost from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.73%.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, and International Businesses segments.

Featured Stories

