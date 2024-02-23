Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co Has $1.44 Million Stock Holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co increased its position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 6.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,772 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $1,439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EW. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 260.0% in the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 270 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 79.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Performance

NYSE EW traded up $0.35 on Friday, reaching $87.97. The stock had a trading volume of 223,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,969,903. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 2.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $78.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.77. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1-year low of $60.57 and a 1-year high of $94.87. The company has a market cap of $52.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 1.04.

Insider Transactions at Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.64. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 23.56% and a net margin of 23.35%. Edwards Lifesciences’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 8,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.74, for a total transaction of $711,268.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 22,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,973,335. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 8,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.74, for a total transaction of $711,268.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 22,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,973,335. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 27,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.62, for a total value of $2,311,740.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 34,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,980,774.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 183,089 shares of company stock valued at $14,396,688. 1.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI cut Edwards Lifesciences from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.38.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

