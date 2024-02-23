Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co Cuts Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co lessened its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 30.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,942 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 45,219 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,561,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in T. Carmel Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 16,250.0% in the 3rd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares during the period. Lipe & Dalton purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.65% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

T has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of AT&T from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on shares of AT&T from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. TheStreet raised shares of AT&T from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of AT&T from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of AT&T from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.65.

AT&T Stock Up 0.9 %

AT&T stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.74. The stock had a trading volume of 7,534,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,451,496. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.80. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.43 and a 12-month high of $19.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.01). AT&T had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 11.76%. The company had revenue of $32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th were paid a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.63%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.63%.

AT&T Profile

(Free Report)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.