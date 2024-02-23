Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co Buys 3,959 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co increased its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 34.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,959 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $1,702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 4,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. United Bank lifted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 15,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,112,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 204,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,077,000 after acquiring an additional 49,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,679,000. Institutional investors own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ICE has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays boosted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $135.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. StockNews.com raised Intercontinental Exchange from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intercontinental Exchange has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.00.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Performance

Shares of ICE stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $139.09. 276,402 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,315,317. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $128.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.19. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a twelve month low of $94.16 and a twelve month high of $139.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.65 billion, a PE ratio of 33.16, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.01.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.04. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 23.91%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.91 EPS for the current year.

Intercontinental Exchange Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. This is a positive change from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intercontinental Exchange

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CAO James W. Namkung sold 1,171 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $140,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,241,240. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CAO James W. Namkung sold 1,171 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $140,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,241,240. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Lynn C. Martin sold 3,772 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.59, for a total value of $515,217.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,999 shares in the company, valued at $8,058,673.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 124,018 shares of company stock valued at $15,882,447 in the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Intercontinental Exchange

(Free Report)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.