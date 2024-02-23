Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co Buys 1,620 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co increased its stake in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 19.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,883 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,620 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $1,818,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ANET. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Arista Networks during the third quarter valued at $28,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the first quarter worth about $30,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the third quarter worth about $33,000. 67.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Arista Networks news, Director Kelly Bodnar Battles sold 278 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.81, for a total transaction of $73,895.18. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $678,612.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.31, for a total value of $5,686,200.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $922,301.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kelly Bodnar Battles sold 278 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.81, for a total transaction of $73,895.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,553 shares in the company, valued at $678,612.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 185,053 shares of company stock worth $44,629,254 in the last ninety days. 18.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE ANET traded down $1.54 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $267.22. 564,491 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,366,535. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $253.72 and its 200-day moving average is $216.54. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $131.68 and a 52-week high of $292.66. The company has a market capitalization of $83.54 billion, a PE ratio of 40.91, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.13.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The technology company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. Arista Networks had a net margin of 35.62% and a return on equity of 31.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ANET. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $230.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Melius Research upgraded shares of Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 8th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $325.00 price target on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $230.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $220.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $271.38.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

