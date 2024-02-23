Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co Boosts Stock Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co grew its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 67.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,030 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 12,071 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the first quarter worth $332,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 111.5% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,052 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 1,082 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 53.2% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 165,336 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,075,000 after buying an additional 57,444 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the first quarter worth about $1,997,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 338,563 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $24,725,000 after acquiring an additional 68,018 shares in the last quarter. 74.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BMY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $58.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.17.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Up 0.3 %

BMY stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $51.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,787,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,247,403. The company has a market cap of $104.06 billion, a PE ratio of 13.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.38. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12 month low of $47.58 and a 12 month high of $71.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.39 and its 200-day moving average is $54.04.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $11.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.19 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 50.95% and a net margin of 17.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.82 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 5th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.66%. This is a boost from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 4th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.18%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 7th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the biopharmaceutical company to reacquire up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Christopher S. Boerner purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $49.78 per share, with a total value of $99,560.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,115,412.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Christopher S. Boerner acquired 3,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $48.86 per share, for a total transaction of $150,049.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,878,702.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Christopher S. Boerner acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $49.78 per share, with a total value of $99,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 82,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,115,412.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

