Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Sells 382 Shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. cut its holdings in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,961 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 382 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $4,657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSL. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in Carlisle Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Carlisle Companies in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 28.9% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 196 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new position in Carlisle Companies in the third quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in Carlisle Companies in the second quarter worth about $103,000. 90.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carlisle Companies Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of CSL traded up $3.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $355.94. 15,922 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 256,824. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 1-year low of $203.65 and a 1-year high of $357.78. The company has a quick ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $17.00 billion, a PE ratio of 23.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50 day moving average of $318.82 and a 200 day moving average of $285.74.

Carlisle Companies Dividend Announcement

Carlisle Companies ( NYSE:CSL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The conglomerate reported $4.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.70. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 28.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 18.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.31%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on CSL shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $350.00 to $354.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $310.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP David W. Smith sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.54, for a total value of $236,978.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $959,422.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO D Christian Koch sold 6,454 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.53, for a total value of $2,242,958.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 86,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,114,169.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,255 shares of company stock worth $5,231,360. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Carlisle Companies Profile

(Free Report)

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer and supplier of building envelope products and solutions in the United States, Europe, North America, Asia and Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Carlisle Construction Materials and Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies.

