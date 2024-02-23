Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Raises Stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 41.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,623 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,580 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $4,415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDLZ. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Mondelez International by 116,165.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,389,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,558,884,000 after buying an additional 23,368,990 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $981,319,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,750,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,516,305,000 after purchasing an additional 4,663,166 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the second quarter worth approximately $247,138,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 759.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,035,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,556,000 after purchasing an additional 2,682,000 shares during the period. 76.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mondelez International Price Performance

Mondelez International stock traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $74.77. 841,644 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,769,904. The company has a market cap of $101.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.42, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $73.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.75 and a 12-month high of $78.59.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.06. Mondelez International had a net margin of 13.77% and a return on equity of 15.91%. The business had revenue of $9.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.83%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $82.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.37.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

