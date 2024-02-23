Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Raises Stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 17.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,567 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $6,410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new position in Chubb during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $292,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in Chubb by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 14,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,752,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Chubb by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 40,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,703,000 after buying an additional 3,127 shares during the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Chubb by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in shares of Chubb by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on CB shares. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Chubb from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. UBS Group lifted their target price on Chubb from $245.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Chubb from $234.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. HSBC started coverage on Chubb in a report on Thursday, December 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $263.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Chubb from $224.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $253.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chubb

In other Chubb news, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 7,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.04, for a total transaction of $1,759,387.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,495,969.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Chubb Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:CB traded up $1.73 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $257.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 99,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,791,501. The firm has a market cap of $104.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Chubb Limited has a 1 year low of $183.40 and a 1 year high of $257.64. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $235.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $220.60.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $8.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.07 by $3.23. The business had revenue of $13.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.88 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 16.45% and a net margin of 18.11%. Research analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 21.04 EPS for the current year.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.76%.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Further Reading

