Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Purchases 5,749 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,749 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $3,902,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Charles Schwab during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. State of Wyoming lifted its position in Charles Schwab by 71.0% during the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in Charles Schwab during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Gould Capital LLC raised its position in Charles Schwab by 33.3% in the first quarter. Gould Capital LLC now owns 800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 81.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on SCHW. Citigroup downgraded Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on Charles Schwab in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on Charles Schwab from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $71.00 target price (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Charles Schwab from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.92.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.76, for a total value of $518,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,917,608.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Charles Schwab news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.56, for a total transaction of $242,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,519,962.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.76, for a total value of $518,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,917,608.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 122,986 shares of company stock valued at $7,878,217. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:SCHW traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $64.68. 526,338 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,915,880. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $65.44 and its 200 day moving average is $60.01. The company has a market capitalization of $114.59 billion, a PE ratio of 25.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.99. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1-year low of $45.00 and a 1-year high of $81.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 22.07% and a net margin of 26.90%. The business had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is currently 39.37%.

Charles Schwab Profile

(Free Report)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.