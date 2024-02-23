Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Purchases 1,970 Shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its position in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) by 10.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 21,352 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,970 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $4,314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 10.4% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,180 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,319,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 2.4% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,685 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $861,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 32.2% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,451 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 0.9% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 19,808 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,639,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials in the first quarter worth approximately $470,000. 90.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Vulcan Materials alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VMC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Vulcan Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $264.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $236.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research report on Monday, January 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $208.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $260.62.

Vulcan Materials Price Performance

NYSE:VMC traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $256.27. 66,779 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 784,955. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Vulcan Materials has a 1 year low of $159.76 and a 1 year high of $260.81. The company has a market cap of $34.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $229.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $218.10.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The construction company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.06. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 12.80%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Vulcan Materials will post 8.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vulcan Materials Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. This is an increase from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is currently 24.64%.

Insider Transactions at Vulcan Materials

In other news, VP Randy L. Pigg sold 307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.27, for a total value of $78,367.89. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $483,991.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP David P. Clement sold 764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total value of $161,968.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $612,044. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Randy L. Pigg sold 307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.27, for a total transaction of $78,367.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $483,991.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,982 shares of company stock valued at $2,685,762. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Vulcan Materials Profile

(Free Report)

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vulcan Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vulcan Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.