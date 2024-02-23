Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Purchases 1,643 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 12.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,615 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,643 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $4,272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ISRG. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $915,360,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Intuitive Surgical by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,866,613 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,556,706,000 after buying an additional 1,351,002 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in Intuitive Surgical by 159.5% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,379,246 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $471,619,000 after buying an additional 847,651 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in Intuitive Surgical by 720.8% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 887,314 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $303,408,000 after buying an additional 779,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the 3rd quarter valued at $178,667,000. 82.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Intuitive Surgical Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ISRG traded up $0.46 on Friday, hitting $389.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 154,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,729,899. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $360.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $317.73. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $222.65 and a 1 year high of $392.00. The company has a market capitalization of $137.25 billion, a PE ratio of 77.35, a PEG ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 1.37.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 25.24%. The company’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ISRG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $325.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $390.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $363.00 to $416.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $372.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $371.60.

Read Our Latest Report on ISRG

Insider Activity at Intuitive Surgical

In related news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 24,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.06, for a total transaction of $9,147,659.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,544,365.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Intuitive Surgical news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 24,325 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.06, for a total value of $9,147,659.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,544,365.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President David J. Rosa sold 80,710 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $389.28, for a total value of $31,418,788.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 163,399 shares in the company, valued at $63,607,962.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 111,965 shares of company stock valued at $43,140,714. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

About Intuitive Surgical

(Free Report)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.