Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Purchases 10,251 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,682 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,251 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $6,018,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CHD. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 82.2% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. purchased a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 468.2% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Church & Dwight news, EVP Rene Hemsey sold 9,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.22, for a total value of $930,041.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $638,702.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Rene Hemsey sold 9,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.22, for a total transaction of $930,041.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $638,702.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Read sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total value of $432,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,532 shares of company stock valued at $2,123,986. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Church & Dwight Price Performance

Shares of Church & Dwight stock traded up $0.73 on Friday, hitting $100.37. 172,808 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,371,880. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $96.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.11. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.25 and a 1-year high of $103.21.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.65. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 12.88% and a return on equity of 20.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Church & Dwight Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.2838 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is presently 37.17%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Argus upgraded Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Church & Dwight from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $89.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Church & Dwight in a report on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $99.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.40.

Church & Dwight Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

