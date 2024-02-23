Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Increases Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,054 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,678 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $4,867,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Walt Disney by 20.9% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 120,190 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $9,741,000 after acquiring an additional 20,760 shares during the period. AlphaCore Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 13.0% in the third quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 6,245 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the period. River Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 2.5% in the third quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 55,512 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,499,000 after buying an additional 1,346 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 10.6% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 24,859,476 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,014,861,000 after buying an additional 2,384,407 shares during the period. Finally, LGL Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 21.8% in the third quarter. LGL Partners LLC now owns 8,325 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $675,000 after buying an additional 1,492 shares during the period. 61.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 898 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.11, for a total value of $80,918.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $167,694.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 898 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.11, for a total transaction of $80,918.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,861 shares in the company, valued at $167,694.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 18,788 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.99, for a total value of $1,747,096.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,123,162.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC raised Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Macquarie upped their target price on Walt Disney from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Raymond James increased their price target on Walt Disney from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Walt Disney from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Walt Disney from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.86.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on DIS

Walt Disney Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DIS traded down $0.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $106.66. The company had a trading volume of 2,714,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,514,155. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $195.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.18, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.39. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $78.73 and a 12 month high of $112.92.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.25. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 3.36%. The firm had revenue of $23.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Walt Disney Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 8th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 8th. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.52%.

Walt Disney Profile

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.