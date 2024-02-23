Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Has $6.23 Million Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 28.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,177 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 5,067 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $6,229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMGN. Gray Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 3.3% in the second quarter. Gray Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,206 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Hutchinson Capital Management CA increased its position in Amgen by 3.0% in the third quarter. Hutchinson Capital Management CA now owns 1,360 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Amgen by 3.1% in the second quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,334 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its position in Amgen by 0.7% in the third quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 5,476 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,472,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. increased its position in Amgen by 9.3% in the third quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 472 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 74.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Amgen

In other news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,096 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.03, for a total transaction of $572,270.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,968,928.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AMGN shares. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Amgen from $315.00 to $314.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Amgen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $264.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $240.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $286.00 to $326.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amgen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $295.30.

Shares of AMGN traded up $4.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $290.10. 417,108 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,959,348. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $211.71 and a 1-year high of $329.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.14. The company has a market capitalization of $155.47 billion, a PE ratio of 22.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a 50 day moving average of $297.82 and a 200 day moving average of $277.46.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $4.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.66 by $0.05. Amgen had a net margin of 23.83% and a return on equity of 154.27%. The company had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.09 EPS. Amgen’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 19.51 EPS for the current year.

Amgen Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $2.25 per share. This is a boost from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.13. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.06%.

Amgen Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

