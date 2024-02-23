Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Has $6.09 Million Stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,560 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,607 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $6,094,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Union Savings Bank acquired a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the second quarter worth $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at McCormick & Company, Incorporated

In other news, Director Michael D. Mangan sold 5,000 shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.20, for a total value of $326,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 39,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,554,601.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 22.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MKC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays decreased their target price on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $74.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Consumer Edge cut shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Citigroup began coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.50.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Stock Up 0.9 %

MKC traded up $0.61 during trading on Friday, hitting $68.40. The company had a trading volume of 176,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,059,093. The company has a market capitalization of $18.35 billion, a PE ratio of 26.90, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a one year low of $59.13 and a one year high of $94.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $67.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.17.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 14.55%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. This is an increase from McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

