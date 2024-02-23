Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Has $4.45 Million Stock Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,723 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $4,448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. VELA Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 122.2% during the first quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 1,958 shares of the software company’s stock worth $892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares during the period. Bornite Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the 1st quarter worth about $15,947,000. United Bank increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 2,109 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $961,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Adobe by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 525,897 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $239,609,000 after acquiring an additional 91,328 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC boosted its stake in Adobe by 138.3% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 6,651 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,030,000 after acquiring an additional 3,860 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADBE traded up $12.43 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $550.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,140,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,951,947. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $318.60 and a one year high of $638.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $248.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $595.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $569.55.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 13th. The software company reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by $0.14. Adobe had a return on equity of 38.30% and a net margin of 27.97%. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 14.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on ADBE. Barclays upgraded shares of Adobe from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $680.00 to $700.00 in a report on Monday, December 18th. DA Davidson raised Adobe from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $500.00 to $640.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. BNP Paribas lowered Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $499.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $615.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Adobe has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $613.14.

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 263 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $591.80, for a total value of $155,643.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,399,749. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider David Wadhwani sold 6,099 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.77, for a total value of $3,487,225.23. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,353,456.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 263 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $591.80, for a total value of $155,643.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,399,749. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,425 shares of company stock worth $26,431,673 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

