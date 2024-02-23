Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Has $3.90 Million Stock Position in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM – Free Report) by 1.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 97,445 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 987 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in ABM Industries were worth $3,899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ABM. Amundi bought a new position in ABM Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of ABM Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in ABM Industries during the second quarter valued at about $64,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in ABM Industries in the second quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in ABM Industries in the second quarter valued at about $123,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.42% of the company’s stock.

ABM Industries Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of ABM stock traded up $0.26 on Friday, hitting $40.48. 18,611 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 471,482. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.35. ABM Industries Incorporated has a one year low of $37.61 and a one year high of $53.05.

ABM Industries Increases Dividend

ABM Industries ( NYSE:ABM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 13th. The business services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. ABM Industries had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 3.10%. ABM Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that ABM Industries Incorporated will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 4th were issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This is a positive change from ABM Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 3rd. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.75%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ABM shares. StockNews.com lowered ABM Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 3rd. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on ABM Industries from $43.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ABM Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at ABM Industries

In other ABM Industries news, EVP Andrea R. Newborn sold 9,766 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total value of $471,697.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,722 shares in the company, valued at $2,063,472.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Scott B. Salmirs sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $1,250,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 326,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,334,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Andrea R. Newborn sold 9,766 shares of ABM Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total value of $471,697.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,063,472.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,107 shares of company stock valued at $2,010,213 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

ABM Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

ABM Industries Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of integrated facility, infrastructure, and mobility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Business & Industry, Manufacturing & Distribution, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments.

