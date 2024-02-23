Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Free Report) by 3.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 130,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,033 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Sonoco Products were worth $7,087,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Sonoco Products by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 65,349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,088,000 after purchasing an additional 7,130 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Sonoco Products by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $894,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in Sonoco Products by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 23,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 4,281 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Sonoco Products by 164.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 43,701 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,744,000 after purchasing an additional 27,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Sonoco Products by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 274,058 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,145,000 after purchasing an additional 3,941 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sonoco Products stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $57.57. 26,971 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 417,727. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Sonoco Products has a fifty-two week low of $49.98 and a fifty-two week high of $63.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $56.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.44.

Sonoco Products ( NYSE:SON Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.02). Sonoco Products had a return on equity of 22.42% and a net margin of 7.00%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Sonoco Products will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.50%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Sonoco Products from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Sonoco Products from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sonoco Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.50.

Sonoco Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells various engineered and sustainable packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through two segments: Consumer Packaging and Industrial Paper Packaging.

