Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Grows Stake in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,349 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,531 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $3,978,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in Aptiv by 3.3% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,320 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Aptiv by 4.4% during the first quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,650 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. BSW Wealth Partners increased its position in Aptiv by 2.7% during the first quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 4,198 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of Aptiv by 0.9% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 14,152 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Aptiv by 0.3% in the second quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 46,602 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,758,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Aptiv from $120.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Aptiv from $135.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley cut Aptiv from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Aptiv from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Aptiv from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.57.

NYSE APTV traded down $0.43 on Friday, reaching $77.37. 208,385 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,152,558. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $21.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.93. Aptiv PLC has a 12 month low of $71.01 and a 12 month high of $120.65.

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

