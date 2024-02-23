Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Decreases Position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) by 0.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 52,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 177 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $5,205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,138,718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,152,452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,338,634 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 4th quarter worth $2,277,135,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,640,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,348,934,000 after acquiring an additional 424,932 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,417,616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $728,340,000 after purchasing an additional 433,107 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 51.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,647,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $640,976,000 after purchasing an additional 1,923,322 shares during the period. 86.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Stock Performance

Shares of ARE traded up $0.95 on Friday, reaching $122.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 91,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,089,608. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 224.26, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $113.37. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $90.73 and a 12-month high of $154.18.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Increases Dividend

Alexandria Real Estate Equities ( NYSE:ARE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by ($2.83). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 0.46% and a net margin of 3.59%. The business had revenue of $757.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $740.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.14 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a dividend of $1.27 per share. This is a boost from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 940.76%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ARE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.13.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Kristina Fukuzaki-Carlson sold 2,500 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.03, for a total transaction of $292,575.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,070 shares in the company, valued at $3,519,092.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Kristina Fukuzaki-Carlson sold 2,500 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.03, for a total transaction of $292,575.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,070 shares in the company, valued at $3,519,092.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Madeleine Thorp Alsbrook sold 4,854 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.55, for a total transaction of $580,295.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,359,917. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,354 shares of company stock worth $2,053,571. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since our founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology mega campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

