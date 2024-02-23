Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Buys 13,605 Shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) by 30.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,899 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 13,605 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $6,752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EXPD. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 53.8% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 263 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 95.0% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 314 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 103.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 342 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 46.3% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 521 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on EXPD shares. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $115.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $114.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $85.00 to $84.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. BNP Paribas cut Expeditors International of Washington from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $116.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $111.00 to $108.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Expeditors International of Washington currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.29.

EXPD traded up $0.72 during trading on Friday, hitting $121.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 75,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,111,784. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.89 and a twelve month high of $131.17. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.58 and a beta of 1.02.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The transportation company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.12). Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 28.43%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

