Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Bought by Certified Advisory Corp

Certified Advisory Corp grew its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 3,575.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,849 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,581 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MDT. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. MAS Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 10.3% in the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 2,388 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 34.5% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,400 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $821,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 22.8% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 74,914 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $8,312,000 after buying an additional 13,895 shares during the period. Finally, Kinneret Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 2.3% in the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 15,340 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. 80.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on MDT. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Medtronic from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Medtronic from $104.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Medtronic from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $92.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.91.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Medtronic news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 4,997 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.17, for a total transaction of $410,603.49. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,375,534.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Stock Up 0.6 %

MDT traded up $0.51 during trading on Friday, hitting $85.57. The company had a trading volume of 1,728,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,281,690. The company has a market capitalization of $113.78 billion, a PE ratio of 27.09, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.78. Medtronic plc has a one year low of $68.84 and a one year high of $92.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $85.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The medical technology company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.04. Medtronic had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 13.71%. The firm had revenue of $8.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.90%.

Medtronic Profile

(Free Report)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.