Medifast (NYSE:MED) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

Medifast (NYSE:MED – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.25-0.95 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50. The company issued revenue guidance of $155-175 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $205.79 million. Medifast also updated its Q1 2024 guidance to 0.250-0.950 EPS.

Medifast Stock Performance

Medifast stock opened at $40.00 on Friday. Medifast has a one year low of $38.22 and a one year high of $114.65. The company has a market cap of $436 million, a P/E ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a fifty day moving average of $58.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.84.

Medifast (NYSE:MED – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The specialty retailer reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.10. Medifast had a return on equity of 56.06% and a net margin of 9.27%. The business had revenue of $191.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Medifast will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MED has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Medifast from $67.00 to $40.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet cut Medifast from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com cut Medifast from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Medifast

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of Medifast in the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Medifast by 111.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,643 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,396 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Medifast by 41.5% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,082 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming lifted its position in Medifast by 133.5% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,845 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Medifast by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 859 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. 87.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Medifast Company Profile

Medifast, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes weight loss, weight management, healthy living products, and other consumable health and nutritional products in the United States and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, cereal crunch, drinks, hearty choices, oatmeal, pancakes, pudding, soft serves, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the OPTAVIA, Optimal Health by Take Shape for Life, and Flavors of Home brands.

Further Reading

