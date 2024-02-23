McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) Increases Dividend to $0.48 Per Share

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 21st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 16th will be given a dividend of 0.475 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 15th. This is a positive change from McGrath RentCorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47.

McGrath RentCorp has raised its dividend payment by an average of 4.2% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 31 years. McGrath RentCorp has a dividend payout ratio of 30.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect McGrath RentCorp to earn $6.05 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.86 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.7%.

McGrath RentCorp stock traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $124.49. 13,884 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 382,848. McGrath RentCorp has a 1 year low of $85.63 and a 1 year high of $130.86. The firm has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $119.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.25.

McGrath RentCorp ( NASDAQ:MGRC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.07). McGrath RentCorp had a return on equity of 13.82% and a net margin of 20.99%. The firm had revenue of $221.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.43 million. As a group, analysts predict that McGrath RentCorp will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $200,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $218,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 340.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 39,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,709,000 after buying an additional 30,419 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,691,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $321,931,000 after buying an additional 11,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 96.8% during the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 18,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,252,000 after buying an additional 9,257 shares during the last quarter. 82.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of McGrath RentCorp in a report on Friday, February 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

McGrath RentCorp operates as a business to business rental company in the United States and internationally. It rents and sells relocatable modular buildings, portable storage containers, electronic test equipment, and liquid and solid containment tanks and boxes. The company operates through Mobile Modular, TRS-RenTelco, and Enviroplex segments.

