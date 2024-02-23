Matthias Dollentz-Scharer Sells 2,076 Shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) Stock

Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Get Free Report) insider Matthias Dollentz-Scharer sold 2,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.91, for a total transaction of $107,765.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 72,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,771,001.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Matthias Dollentz-Scharer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 6th, Matthias Dollentz-Scharer sold 2,074 shares of Dynatrace stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.63, for a total value of $113,302.62.

Dynatrace Price Performance

DT opened at $49.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.67 billion, a PE ratio of 75.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $55.29 and a 200-day moving average of $50.88. Dynatrace, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.21 and a fifty-two week high of $61.41.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on DT. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dynatrace has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.63.

Institutional Trading of Dynatrace

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Dynatrace by 62.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 2,966 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Dynatrace by 42.6% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,598 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Dynatrace by 61.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 3,039 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Dynatrace during the first quarter valued at about $582,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of Dynatrace by 39.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845 shares during the last quarter. 94.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dynatrace Company Profile

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

