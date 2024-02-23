Matthias Dollentz-Scharer Sells 2,076 Shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) Stock

Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Get Free Report) insider Matthias Dollentz-Scharer sold 2,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.91, for a total transaction of $107,765.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 72,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,771,001.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Matthias Dollentz-Scharer also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, December 6th, Matthias Dollentz-Scharer sold 2,074 shares of Dynatrace stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.63, for a total value of $113,302.62.
Dynatrace Price Performance
DT opened at $49.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.67 billion, a PE ratio of 75.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $55.29 and a 200-day moving average of $50.88. Dynatrace, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.21 and a fifty-two week high of $61.41.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Institutional Trading of Dynatrace
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Dynatrace by 62.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 2,966 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Dynatrace by 42.6% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,598 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Dynatrace by 61.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 3,039 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Dynatrace during the first quarter valued at about $582,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of Dynatrace by 39.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845 shares during the last quarter. 94.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Dynatrace Company Profile
Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.
