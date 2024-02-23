Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Holdings Raised by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 99,195 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,649 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $39,272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in Mastercard during the first quarter valued at $25,000. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Bollard Group LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Mastercard during the third quarter valued at $36,000. 74.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Mastercard from $443.00 to $439.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Barclays dropped their target price on Mastercard from $479.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Mastercard from $433.00 to $482.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Mastercard from $475.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $471.85.

Insider Activity at Mastercard

In related news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 13,542 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.06, for a total value of $6,230,132.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,388,649.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Mastercard news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 13,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.06, for a total transaction of $6,230,132.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,388,649.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 98 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $439.52, for a total value of $43,072.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,740,407.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,540 shares of company stock valued at $13,542,519 over the last ninety days. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Mastercard Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of MA opened at $471.56 on Friday. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $340.21 and a 1 year high of $474.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $439.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $414.11. The stock has a market cap of $442.22 billion, a PE ratio of 39.86, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.08.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.10. Mastercard had a return on equity of 191.22% and a net margin of 44.60%. The business had revenue of $6.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.65 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 8th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is 22.32%.

Mastercard declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, December 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $11.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the credit services provider to purchase up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

