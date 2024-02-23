Martinrea International (MRE) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Martinrea International (TSE:MRE – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.42 per share for the quarter.

Martinrea International Stock Performance

TSE MRE opened at C$14.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.67, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 2.28. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$13.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$13.09. Martinrea International has a twelve month low of C$11.10 and a twelve month high of C$15.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.05.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on MRE. Cormark decreased their price objective on shares of Martinrea International from C$21.50 to C$19.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Martinrea International from C$15.50 to C$18.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. CIBC upgraded Martinrea International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$14.75 to C$20.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Paradigm Capital decreased their target price on Martinrea International from C$24.00 to C$21.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$19.63.

About Martinrea International

Martinrea International Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells metal parts, assemblies and modules, fluid management systems, and aluminum products primarily to the automotive industry in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers engine blocks, transmissions, cases, housings, oil coolers, hoses, tube assemblies, oil fillers, tubes, indicators, oil pick-up screens and pipes, heater hose inlets and outlets, and electric motor housings; and front horizontal, rear suspension, and front vertical modules.

