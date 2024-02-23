Mariner LLC Sells 438 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Mariner LLC trimmed its position in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,168 shares of the company’s stock after selling 438 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $18,206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AZO. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in AutoZone during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its position in shares of AutoZone by 166.7% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 16 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. 90.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AutoZone alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AZO shares. Raymond James upgraded shares of AutoZone from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $2,850.00 to $3,100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,933.00 to $3,027.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $2,950.00 target price on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Tuesday. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of AutoZone from $3,000.00 to $3,070.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of AutoZone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,868.88.

AutoZone Stock Up 1.0 %

AZO opened at $2,757.70 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,676.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2,601.45. AutoZone, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,277.88 and a 52 week high of $2,855.21. The company has a market capitalization of $47.68 billion, a PE ratio of 20.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.70.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $32.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $31.57 by $0.98. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.62% and a negative return on equity of 57.23%. The business had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $27.45 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 149.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Thomas B. Newbern sold 7,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,551.62, for a total value of $19,902,636.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,427,530.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Charles Pleas III sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,717.36, for a total transaction of $8,152,080.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,282,501.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Thomas B. Newbern sold 7,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,551.62, for a total transaction of $19,902,636.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,519 shares in the company, valued at $6,427,530.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,807 shares of company stock valued at $38,827,861 in the last ninety days. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AutoZone Profile

(Free Report)

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.